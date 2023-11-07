Chrome will show ‘shopping insights’ and highlight discount codes

As holiday shopping gets underway, Google is rolling out new features, like in-browser price insights, across Chrome and Search.

Google Search/Shopping already has a price insights feature that can give you an idea of whether something will be cheaper later on. A “Shopping insights” label will now appear in the Chrome address bar (on desktop) when you’re on a retail site.

Clicking opens a new side panel with a 90-day Price History graph, with Google also noting the typical price range. There’s also a toggle to enable price drop emails, while everything you’re tracking will appear in a new Shopping list folder.

Elsewhere, the Chrome New Tab page on the desktop will show a “Resume browsing” card that includes “products you recently viewed on shopping sites.”

The browser will also prominently highlight available coupon codes with a “Discount tag” in the Omnibox.

Meanwhile, Google is also adding a new “deals destination on Search” that highlights products that are on sale by category: Electronics, apparel, Toys & games, Home & garden, Sports & outdoors, Health & beauty, etc.

These deals are sourced from “big box stores, DTC brands, luxury multi-brand retailers, designer labels, and even local stores.”

You can access this carousel-heavy experience by searching “shop deals”, or “search for categories like “shop sneaker deals.”

Google today also shared its annual “Holiday 100” list of “gift ideas and insights based on trending searches throughout the year.” Based on Google Trends data and other internal tools, it’s split into categories like Apparel & Accessories, Beauty, Toys & Games, Home & Garden, Health & Wellness, and Electronics. The latter, for example, includes:

Smartwatches

Mini video projectors

Luggage tracker tags

Pixel Fold

Smart TVs

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Gaming headsets with mic

Instant print cameras for kids

Mixed reality headsets

Sleep headphones

Eye massagers

Neck fans