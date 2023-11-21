NFL Sunday Ticket is nearly half off on YouTube & YouTube TV in Thanksgiving sale

NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the best ways to catch NFL games, and on YouTube and YouTube TV it’s easier than ever to access. Now, for a limited time, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket in a Thanksgiving sale that’s almost half off the current price.

When it launched earlier this season, NFL Sunday Ticket came at a price of $349 for the whole season on YouTube TV, and $449 on YouTube Primetime Channels. Then, earlier this month, YouTube discounted the package by 50% for the remainder of the season.

Now, YouTube is offering almost another 50% off of that price. Starting today and through November 27, you can get signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV for roughly half off of the current, already-discounted price. YouTube announced the discount in a blog post.

Feast your eyes on this latest offer: Starting today through November 27, we’re launching a limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket!

The new discounted rates still lock in through the rest of the season. YouTube primarily mentions this NFL Sunday Ticket sale in the context of monthly payments, but users can also sign up for a one-time payment. The prices are as follows:

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV – $89 or four payments of $22.25/month

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV w/ NFL RedZone – $109 or four payments of $27.25/month

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube – $139 or four payments of $34.75/month

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube w/ NFL RedZone – $159 or four payments of $39.75

Of course, if you’re buying through YouTube TV, you’ll still need to be an active subscriber of the uber-popular cable replacement. However, if you subscribe through either method, you’ll get all the perks through both YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV.

The 2023 NFL Season is currently on Week 11 out of 18, meaning these prices will get you through seven more weeks of the season.

More on YouTube: