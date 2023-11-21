 Skip to main content

Google adds 12 new Pixel ‘Community Lens’ wallpapers [Download]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 21 2023 - 4:15 am PT
Available for all modern Pixel devices, Community Lens wallpapers are shot by Googlers and the collection has just been updated with 12 new backgrounds for 2023.

Google released the 18 Community Lens shots in October of 2021 and last updated the album with the Pixel 7 launch to bring the total to 30. 

On Monday, 12 new Pixel Community Lens wallpapers for 2023 were added:

  • Low fog: A foggy view of San Francisco from Mount Tamalpais. Photo by Jingyu Wu.
  • Winter desert: An aerial view of the southern Arizona desert. Photo by Keith Howard.
  • Tunnel View sunrise: Sunrise at Yosemite National Park. Photo by Antariksh Bothale.
  • Twilight clouds: Clouds photographed during the blue hour. Photo by Yuzhe Chen.
  • Arctic symphony: Icebergs and the Northern Lights in western Greenland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
  • Above the mist: A misty view from King’s Trail (Kungsleden) in northern Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.
Low fog | Jingyu Wu
Winter desert | Keith Howard
Tunnel View sunrise | Antariksh Bothale
Twilight clouds | Yuzhe Chen
Arctic symphony | Wojtek Rygielski
Above the mist | Wojtek Rygielski
Floating Himalayas | Christy Y. Liao
Kenai Fjords glacier | Xu Zeng
Beach storm | Keith Howard
Furchetta sunrise | Selim Cinek
Death Valley | Justin Forte
Lily of hope | Jeffrey Neo
  • Floating Himalayas: The Himalayas photographed at sunrise from the Roof of the World, Tibetan Plateau. Photo by Christy Y. Liao.
  • Kenai Fjords glacier: A glacier photographed at Kenai Fjords National Park. Photo by Xu Zeng.
  • Beach storm: A storm at sunset in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Keith Howard.
  • Furchetta sunrise: Sunrise at Furchetta in South Tyrol, Italy. Photo by Selim Cinek.
  • Death Valley: A morning hike in Death Valley, California. Photo by Justin Forte.
  • Lily of hope: A close-up view of alstroemeria (Peruvian lily). Photo by Jeffrey Neo.

This joins a new Minerals collection for the Pixel Fold and Tablet last month, and dozens of new wallpapers in Cityscapes, Life, and Textures in September.

