Google adds 12 new Pixel ‘Community Lens’ wallpapers [Download]

Available for all modern Pixel devices, Community Lens wallpapers are shot by Googlers and the collection has just been updated with 12 new backgrounds for 2023.

Google released the 18 Community Lens shots in October of 2021 and last updated the album with the Pixel 7 launch to bring the total to 30.

On Monday, 12 new Pixel Community Lens wallpapers for 2023 were added:

Low fog : A foggy view of San Francisco from Mount Tamalpais. Photo by Jingyu Wu.

: A foggy view of San Francisco from Mount Tamalpais. Photo by Jingyu Wu. Winter desert : An aerial view of the southern Arizona desert. Photo by Keith Howard.

: An aerial view of the southern Arizona desert. Photo by Keith Howard. Tunnel View sunrise : Sunrise at Yosemite National Park. Photo by Antariksh Bothale.

: Sunrise at Yosemite National Park. Photo by Antariksh Bothale. Twilight clouds : Clouds photographed during the blue hour. Photo by Yuzhe Chen.

: Clouds photographed during the blue hour. Photo by Yuzhe Chen. Arctic symphony : Icebergs and the Northern Lights in western Greenland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.

: Icebergs and the Northern Lights in western Greenland. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski. Above the mist: A misty view from King’s Trail (Kungsleden) in northern Sweden. Photo by Wojtek Rygielski.

Floating Himalayas : The Himalayas photographed at sunrise from the Roof of the World, Tibetan Plateau. Photo by Christy Y. Liao.

: The Himalayas photographed at sunrise from the Roof of the World, Tibetan Plateau. Photo by Christy Y. Liao. Kenai Fjords glacier : A glacier photographed at Kenai Fjords National Park. Photo by Xu Zeng.

: A glacier photographed at Kenai Fjords National Park. Photo by Xu Zeng. Beach storm : A storm at sunset in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Keith Howard.

: A storm at sunset in Port Aransas, Texas. Photo by Keith Howard. Furchetta sunrise : Sunrise at Furchetta in South Tyrol, Italy. Photo by Selim Cinek.

: Sunrise at Furchetta in South Tyrol, Italy. Photo by Selim Cinek. Death Valley : A morning hike in Death Valley, California. Photo by Justin Forte.

: A morning hike in Death Valley, California. Photo by Justin Forte. Lily of hope: A close-up view of alstroemeria (Peruvian lily). Photo by Jeffrey Neo.

This joins a new Minerals collection for the Pixel Fold and Tablet last month, and dozens of new wallpapers in Cityscapes, Life, and Textures in September.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.