Google officially launches redesigned Play Console app for Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 22 2023 - 7:15 am PT
1 Comment

A helpful new tool is now available for Android app developers, with a new mobile app for the Google Play Console officially available.

The Google Play Console is a developer tool that tracks app downloads and data among offering other tools related to app distribution. There has been a Play Console app for years, but the old version was pretty much abandoned and couldn’t even be installed on modern Android phones until it picked up an update in 2022.

Now, Google is officially launching the revamped Play Console app that quietly debuted earlier this year. The new app, which has been completely redesigned and fits in with modern Android, gives developers quick access to messages, stats and KPIs, the ability to reply to reviews, manage orders and refunds, and get notifications when new reviews are left on their apps.

The new Google Play Console app for Android also supports larger tablet screens as well as a dark mode.

As of this week, Google has officially notified developers that the app is available for download via the Play Store, despite it having quietly arrived in the Play Store shortly after Google I/O in beta.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

