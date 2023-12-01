 Skip to main content

Microsoft is pushing forward with its own Xbox mobile gaming store

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 1 2023 - 8:10 am PT
0 Comments
Microsoft xCloud Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Amid increased scrutiny on Google and Apple for their locked-down app stores, Microsoft is pushing forward with an Xbox-branded store for mobile games on Android and iOS.

News of a mobile game store from Microsoft first surfaced amid the company’s Activision-Blizzard acquisition last year, but it’s been pretty quiet in the time since. But, according to Phil Spencer himself, Microsoft is pushing forward with the effort.

In an interview at CCXP, a comics convention in Brazil, Xbox chief Phil Spencer directly confirmed that Microsoft is “in talks” with partners to launch a mobile game store that could launch reasonably soon.

Spencer said, as documented by Bloomberg:

It’s an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetize on the phone… I don’t think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that.

We’ve talked about choice, and today on your mobile phones, you don’t have choice. To make sure that Xbox is not only relevant today but for the next 10, 20 years, we’re going to have to be strong across many screens.

While Google technically allows third-party app/game stores on Android, it’s not a popular practice as it requires users to enable sideloading. Apple, meanwhile, currently doesn’t allow third-party stores at all, but EU regulation might change that.

Notably, too, The Verge reports that, prior to the Microsoft acquisition, Activision-Blizzard was looking into its own game store on Android.

More on Microsoft & Xbox:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Microsoft

Microsoft

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.