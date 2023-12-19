Xiaomi’s new Android skin, HyperOS, goes global starting with these devices

Xiaomi recently announced that it would do away with MIUI and move its Android devices over to a new, practically identical Android skin called HyperOS. Now, that update is going global and the company is confirming an initial roadmap of supported devices.

In a post on Twitter/X, Xiaomi confirms that HyperOS is now rolling out to select smartphones and tablets sold on the global market. The update arrives as a typical Android OTA, and swaps out MIUI with the newer HyperOS.

While this update will be headed to more devices over time, including those in the Poco brand, Xiaomi says the first eight in line will be as follows:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6

All of these devices can expect updates over the course of Q1 2024, with more to follow through next year. Xiaomi says updates will be released on a “batch by batch basis.”

