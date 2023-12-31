 Skip to main content

Google Messages 2024 schedule send broken for some

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 31 2023 - 11:25 am PT
5 Comments

As we head into the new year, some – but not all – Google Messages users are noticing how they cannot schedule send into 2024.

In recent days, some people scheduling messages, like “happy new year,” are finding that they can’t select anything after today when swiping through the calendar. Those future dates in the Google Messages picker are grayed out, though December 31, 2024 is available as a schedule send option for some reason. 

You won’t have any luck manually entering a date using the keyboard either, with “Date now allowed” appearing in red. 

Google Messages 2024 schedule send
Google Messages 2024 schedule send
Google Messages 2024 schedule send
Google Messages 2024 schedule send
Google Messages 2024 schedule send
Google Messages 2024 schedule send

Users with this issue might have luck using the “Tomorrow, 8:00 AM” preset as a last resort. We have to see if this issue remains once we’re actually in 2024, while beta updates should resume next week after the holiday break ends to address this.

This issue is not impacting other Android apps, like Gmail, that offer a date picker/scheduling capabilities.

There are a handful of reports of this happening, while we’ve been able to replicate the issue on one of our devices running the latest beta release. However, it’s fine on another phone, which is also running the Messages preview, and not all users are impacted by this annoying bug today.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com