Google Messages readying support for dual & multi SIM RCS

Since launch, Google Messages has not allowed RCS on more than one phone number, but the app looks to be readying support for dual (multi) SIM.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 20240102_00_RC01, which is the first beta of the new year, features various strings related to multi_sim RCS support.

<string name=”phone_number_input_title_text_multi_sim”> Send and receive RCS chats on SIM %1$d when you verify your number </string>

</string> <string name=”rcs_status_multi_sim_checkbox_content_description”>SIM %1$s RCS Toggle</string>

<string name=”multi_sim_rcs_not_available_desc_disabled_by_it_admin”>Your IT administrator turned off RCS chats for all SIMs. %1$s</string>

<string name=”disable_rcs_warning_text_global_level_three_or_more_sims”>RCS chats for all numbers will be turned offf</string>

<string name=”disable_rcs_warning_text_global_level_two_sims”>RCS chats for both numbers will be turned off</string>

From the beginning, Google has said “RCS chats are available for your default or preferred call SIM at this time and may be available for other SIMs later.”

It looks like the company is now getting around to adding support, which is important for RCS adoption internationally. Those with dual SIM phones are seeing multiple numbers appear in Settings > RCS chats, which picked up some visual tweaks in recent weeks. Note the checkboxes next to each number instead of the generic SIM card icon.

From the report we have today, the second number cannot be set up right now, with Google not yet enabling the server-side elements for dual/multi SIM RCS support in Messages.

Credit: u/aniruddhdodiya

