Samsung preparing One UI 6.1 for this list of Galaxy devices as more features leak

Samsung is preparing its next big update, One UI 6.1, which will debut on the Galaxy S24 series. But, ahead of that launch, new leaks showcase some features of One UI 6.1 as we’re also getting an initial list of devices that will get the update.

One UI 6.0 is still in the process of rolling out to a myriad of Galaxy devices, but as with any new flagship release, there’s a new version incoming. One UI 6.1 has been in the works for a little while now and is expected to drop first on the Galaxy S24 series which is set to debut later this week. We’ve learned a fair bit about the update in prior leaks including new battery protection options (which are technically in place already) as well as support for Google’s AI Wallpapers from the Pixel 8 series, though it’s unclear if those will be available beyond the Galaxy S24.

Further features and improvements have also since leaked over the past few days.

Ice Universe notes that One UI 6.1 will apparently introduce support for downloading new lockscreen clock styles from Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Depending on developer adoption, that could put near-infinite styles within reach of users.

Beyond that, Ice also claims that animations and styles in throughout Android 14 in One UI 6.1 have been improved. This should result in a smoother experience, as shown in a video that showcases the animations running very smoothly even in use that no one would ever run into in actual daily usage of their phone.

Meanwhile, Tarun Vats spotted a list of firmware versions in testing for One UI 6.1 that include a host of Galaxy devices. While this list hasn’t been officially announced by Samsung just yet, this is as close as we’re likely to get for a while.

Devices that are so far effectively confirmed to support One UI 6.1 include:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

However, it’s important to note that almost all devices that were updated to One UI 6.0 (Android 14) will also get One UI 6.1 over time. The rollout, though, will likely not be quite as swift as the Android 14 update.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram