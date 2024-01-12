 Skip to main content

Fitbit teases a SoulCycle partnership or integration of some sort

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 12 2024 - 1:18 pm PT
1 Comment
fitbit logo

Following the reorg news earlier this week, Fitbit today teased a partnership or integration with SoulCycle.

The X/Twitter post just has a “Get ready to ride” message with a picture off what’s clearly the SoulCycle bicycle wheel/logo and “1.22.24.” It’s in the same shade of yellow that the indoor cycling and spinning workout class company, which is owned by Equinox, uses.

It was immediately reposted by the Made by Google account.

Possibilities here include virtual SoulCycle classes in Fitbit Coach/Premium and/or Fitbit integration with SoulCycle equipment when in the physical class or with the SoulCycle at-home bike.

It’s presumably a bigger deal than not to warrant a social media tease. The last time @Fitbit did this was ahead of the Charge 6 announcement in September

Fitbit’s latest tracker introduced real-time heart rate streaming to gym equipment from NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2, and Tonal. It would be great if that capability was extended to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, or if the upcoming announcement is related to that.

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com