Fitbit teases a SoulCycle partnership or integration of some sort

Following the reorg news earlier this week, Fitbit today teased a partnership or integration with SoulCycle.

The X/Twitter post just has a “Get ready to ride” message with a picture off what’s clearly the SoulCycle bicycle wheel/logo and “1.22.24.” It’s in the same shade of yellow that the indoor cycling and spinning workout class company, which is owned by Equinox, uses.

It was immediately reposted by the Made by Google account.

Possibilities here include virtual SoulCycle classes in Fitbit Coach/Premium and/or Fitbit integration with SoulCycle equipment when in the physical class or with the SoulCycle at-home bike.

It’s presumably a bigger deal than not to warrant a social media tease. The last time @Fitbit did this was ahead of the Charge 6 announcement in September.

Fitbit’s latest tracker introduced real-time heart rate streaming to gym equipment from NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2, and Tonal. It would be great if that capability was extended to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, or if the upcoming announcement is related to that.

