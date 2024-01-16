Today is your last chance to reserve Galaxy S24 and get a free $50 credit

Samsung is launching its Galaxy S24 series tomorrow, but if you’re even remotely interested in picking it up, you need to take a moment now and reserve your spot in line to get a $50 credit for free.

Thanks to a ton of leaks, we know pretty much all there is to know about the Galaxy S24 series. That includes the slightly updated designs, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s use of titanium, and the absolutely insane number of AI features Samsung appears to be working on. We also know that prices aren’t going to change much, but they might be going up.

With that in mind, there is a way to slightly ease the burden.

Samsung is offering a $50 credit with reservations of the Galaxy S24 series. These reservations are completely free and hold no obligation. With effectively just an email address, you can hold your spot in line as well as getting a perk that won’t be available the second the announcement has been made.

Once you submit a reservation, you’ll get a $50 credit on pre-ordering the device. Samsung hasn’t clarified how you’ll be able to use this credit, but on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, buyers were able to use the credit towards the cost of the device. Even if that’s not the case this time around, though, it’s still a great way to score a discounted Watch or case. But you do only get that credit if you pre-order.

Stay tuned for our full launch coverage of the Galaxy S24 series tomorrow, and our reviews in the weeks to come.

More on Samsung Galaxy S24:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram