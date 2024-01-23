Pixel 8a retail box leaks and confirms design

“When it rains, it pours” has always applied to Pixel leaks, and we now have a look at retail packaging for the Pixel 8a.

This unassembled box (via @chunvn8888 on X/Twitter) confirms the “Pixel 8a” name, which is in no way surprising, while we learn that G6GPR is the model number.

A blue prototype that matches the Pixel 8 Pro color already leaked in September (just before the 2023 flagship announcement). We now see the Pixel 8a in a very standard black. From this higher-resolution shot, we see that the minimally raised camera bar is not connected to the frame and instead part of the rear (plastic) panel.

Meanwhile, the corner curvature is more extreme than the Pixel 8. It will be interesting to see how this feels when held, while this makes the 7a look downright boxy.

According to previous renders, the Pixel 8a will have a 6.1-inch screen. It’s a little bit taller, narrower, and thinner than the 7a we have today.

Based on historical precedent, the Pixel 8a should launch at I/O around May. It remains to be seen whether Google will keep the elevated $499 price or acquiesce by lowering out of the gate.

