Google Store financing now requires a purchase of $149 or more

The Google Store has offered its own financing option for years now, but recently, Google has implemented a minimum purchase amount to use the line of credit.

For many people, buying a smartphone on a line of credit with a monthly payment (interest-free) is the way to go. On the Google Store, a partnership with Synchrony is what provides that option. Customers have been able to finance smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories for quite a while with no interest as long as the balance was paid off within a certain time frame.

Now, though, Google is being a little more strict about what you can and cannot purchase on Google Store financing.

At checkout, customers can only use their financing account with a purchase of $149 or more. Google notes that minimum cost on a support page, which was updated relatively recently.

Google Store Financing can only be used for purchases made from the Google Store in the US if your cart value is $149 USD or more. For purchases less than $149 USD, you must use a credit card or PayPal. You cannot use Google Store Financing for purchases made outside the Google Store.

Google also explains that 12-month, interest-free financing is available for any order over $149. 24-month interest-free financing is available exclusive to Pixel A-Series devices, while 36-month financing is available to devices that cost more, such as Pixel flagships.

We can’t be 100% sure when this change kicked in, but it happened sometime in either very late 2022 or early 2023, as I personally have several charges under $149 from 2022 and early 2023 which I was able to use financing for. The support page still mentions Pixel 7 while also referencing the Pixel Fold, though, so we suspect the change may have been made around June 2023.

In any case, this might be a little bit frustrating when picking up some of Google’s more expensive accessories, like premium Pixel Watch bands, but ultimately you can still use whatever payment method you want on the Google Store. This financing option is, after all, really only designed for financing a smartphone purchase.

