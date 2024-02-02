 Skip to main content

Google Store financing now requires a purchase of $149 or more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 2 2024 - 10:15 am PT
2 Comments

The Google Store has offered its own financing option for years now, but recently, Google has implemented a minimum purchase amount to use the line of credit.

For many people, buying a smartphone on a line of credit with a monthly payment (interest-free) is the way to go. On the Google Store, a partnership with Synchrony is what provides that option. Customers have been able to finance smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories for quite a while with no interest as long as the balance was paid off within a certain time frame.

Now, though, Google is being a little more strict about what you can and cannot purchase on Google Store financing.

At checkout, customers can only use their financing account with a purchase of $149 or more. Google notes that minimum cost on a support page, which was updated relatively recently.

Google Store Financing can only be used for purchases made from the Google Store in the US if your cart value is $149 USD or more. For purchases less than $149 USD, you must use a credit card or PayPal. You cannot use Google Store Financing for purchases made outside the Google Store.

Google also explains that 12-month, interest-free financing is available for any order over $149. 24-month interest-free financing is available exclusive to Pixel A-Series devices, while 36-month financing is available to devices that cost more, such as Pixel flagships.

We can’t be 100% sure when this change kicked in, but it happened sometime in either very late 2022 or early 2023, as I personally have several charges under $149 from 2022 and early 2023 which I was able to use financing for. The support page still mentions Pixel 7 while also referencing the Pixel Fold, though, so we suspect the change may have been made around June 2023.

In any case, this might be a little bit frustrating when picking up some of Google’s more expensive accessories, like premium Pixel Watch bands, but ultimately you can still use whatever payment method you want on the Google Store. This financing option is, after all, really only designed for financing a smartphone purchase.

More on Google:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Store

Google Store

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.