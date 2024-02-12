Google Messages might be switching to double tap to react

Following the wide rollout of Photomoji a few weeks ago, Google Messages is readying a small change wherein you double tap to react.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Today, you long-press on a text or chat to get the tray of emoji and Photomoji options. The latest Google Messages beta (version 20240208_00_RC00) adds a promo string detailing how double_tap_to_react is coming. This change is not yet live.

It remains to be seen whether you still press and hold to access copy, delete, star, share, forward, and view details from the top toolbar. Divorcing how you react in Google Messages and that menu makes some sense. That said, I’m not sure there will be much of a time savings.

Meanwhile, this beta release renames various Bard strings to Gemini now that the rebrand is live. It would suggest Google is proceeding with this one-to-one chatbot inside Messages.

Old: <string name=”penpal_conversation_name”>Bard</string>

New: <string name=”penpal_conversation_name”>Gemini</string>

