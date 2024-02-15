Google Photos may soon add some more control over ‘Documents’ section

Business cards, receipts, signs, etc. We’ve all taken pictures of these for safekeeping only to have to dig through our library to find them later. Google Photos already has a “Documents” section to help speed that update, but now the app seems to be adding support for better controls over what photos do and do not appear in it.

As spotted by @AssembleDebug, Google Photos appears to be working on a new update to the “Documents” section which gives the user control over photos in the various sections. As it stands today, these sections – Screenshots, Books & magazines, Event information, Identity, Notes, Payment methods, Receipts, Recipes & menus, and Social – are all fully automated. Google determines what shows up in them, and while it’s usually rather accurate, it doesn’t always get it right.

While the new controls are not yet live, a new overflow menu within each section would allow users to “change categories” for photos. This is based on strings that appeared in new updates to Google Photos.

<string=”photos_search_functional_categorization_title”>Change categories</string> <string=”photos_search_destination_list_heading_categories>Categories</string>

Since this is very early in development, there’s no way to know when this option might arrive. But, still, manual controls could certainly come in handy here.

More on Google Photos:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram