Android photo picker with Google Photos support rolling out via February System Update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 13 2024 - 10:27 am PT
Google is officially rolling out support for Google Photos and other cloud backup apps in the Android photo picker.

With Android 13, the redesigned system photo picker was just a “gateway to your local media library.” Google is now letting users access photos stored in the cloud from the same sheet-based UI: “Backed-up photos, also known as ‘cloud photos,’ will now be merged with your local ones in the photo picker, eliminating the need to switch between apps.”

On initial use, Google will show a “Cloud photos now available” banner explaining the new feature.

This updated Android photo picker will show cloud albums in the respective tab and prominently surface any “favorites.” It is officially rolling out with the February 2024 Google System Update for Android 12+ devices.

Google Photos is the first Android app to support the new picker capability, while the API is open to any cloud media app as part of a pilot program. Google is encouraging apps that use custom photo pickers to upgrade to the Android offering.

Android will auto-select a cloud media app if multiple are available on the device, but “you can change or remove your selected cloud media app at any time from photo picker settings” from the overflow menu.  

