 Skip to main content

How to use Pixel Tips to get Quick Share right now

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 25 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
10 Comments

Quick Share is still rolling out, but we’ve found a peculiar little trick on how to get Quick Share on your Google phone or tablet using the Pixel Tips app.

If Quick Share isn’t rolled out to your device yet, Nearby Share will still appear in the Quick Settings Tile, system share sheet, and in Settings > Connected Devices > Connection preferences.

We’ve found that you can force Quick Share on your device by opening the Pixel Tips app and opening the “Chat & share” collection if you’re on a phone, or “Tools” if you’re on the Pixel Fold or Tablet.

Swipe until you get to “Share with devices nearby.” Tapping “Open Quick Share” will bring up a system selector to choose between Nearby Share and Quick Share. 

After selecting Quick Share, the new settings page opens and Nearby Share disappears from your device. This somewhat implies that Quick Share is already in place on Pixel devices and just needs to be activated. Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Play services (24.05.15).

This odd trick works on all Pixel devices we’ve tried it on.

More on Quick Share:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Quick Share

Quick Share

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com