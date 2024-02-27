Google Search rolling out settings redesign on the web

Google is rolling out a redesign of Search settings on the web that centralizes everything into the account menu.

Instead of a hamburger button and navigation drawer, tap your Google Account avatar to access the new Search settings. This opens a full-page experience on mobile web that starts with “Manage your Google Account” and the existing account switcher. Besides conforming to Material 3, it’s similar to the settings experience on Android.

What’s new is the “More from Google Search” section. “Search history” is up first with Google noting whether it’s being saved, while there’s a “Delete last 15 minutes” shortcut from the mobile app.

“Interests” takes you to a page that we previously spotted to see all the Discover articles you’ve ever liked. It also provides access to your “Saved” collections and “Followed” searches. (It looks much nicer on desktop than mobile.)

You then have SafeSearch (with the cool shield icon that depicts a handshake), Language, More settings, and Help.

That penultimate option takes you to a Material You Google Search settings page grouped by “Privacy & Safety” and “Other settings,” which includes the ability to control Dark theme, Autoplay video previews, Show Discover on home page, and Autocomplete with trending searches on mobile.

On desktop, the account settings menu opens as a floating panel that shows everything at a glance. This redesign reduces the initial set of Google Search settings you see, but the simplicity is quite nice.

More on Google Search: