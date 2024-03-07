Google rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel

With QPR2 now stable (and Android 15 DP1 underway), Google is continuing the next quarterly update cycle with Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.

Update: We’re having issues sideloading QPR3 Beta 2 on several devices, including the Pixel 8 Pro and Fold. Our phones are stuck on the Google logo after rebooting and cannot proceed further.

Quarterly Platform Releases introduce more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They can deliver bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android release. At the same time, QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use.”

Meanwhile, Google identified the following fix:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the “Double tap to wake” gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel devices to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 (AP21.240216.010) with the March 2024 security patch is available for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 14.

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA