Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 launch with four years of Android updates

Samsung has just announced its latest mid-range Android phones, with the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 set to release in many markets over the coming months.

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 continue some of Samsung’s most successful smartphone lineups, this time with familiar designs, but refreshed specs.

In terms of their core specs, these two devices are remarkably similar. Both have 6.6-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED displays at 120Hz, Android 14 out of the box, and 5,000 mAh batteries. Where they differ is in areas like memory and the cameras.

Galaxy A55, at the higher-end model, gets better cameras. It has a 50MP primary camera backed up by a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera. It also has a 32MP front-facing camera. Galaxy A35, meanwhile, has a 50MP primary camera that’s backed up by a weaker 8MP ultrawide camera and another 5MP macro camera. Its front-facing camera is also weaker at just 13MP.

Another area of difference is in memory and storage. Galaxy A55 has 8GB of RAM in its base variant with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s also a second 256GB variant that upgrades to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35’s base model has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, with two 8GB variants at 128GB and 256GB.

Samsung hasn’t officially disclosed what chipsets power these devices, likely because this often varies by region. Galaxy A55 is expected to be powered by Exynos 1480 while A35 is expected to use Exynos 1380.

Both devices also stick with Samsung’s usual upgrade promise, with four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. This leaves only the Galaxy S24 series with seven years of Android and security updates.

Samsung hasn’t revealed exactly when these two devices will make their way to markets, but they should arrive globally over the course of the next month or two.

