Google Calendar on Android gets integrated event and task creator

Google Calendar for Android is rolling out a small tweak to how you create an event or task.

Before today, you used the floating action button (FAB) to pick whether you want to add an event, task, or out of office entry (Google Workspace accounts only).

Manage time more easily: Now you can use this to create an event or add a task

Now, the fullscreen UI shows an Event, Task, and Out of office picker just below the title field. Tapping will change what options appear on the rest of the page.

There’s no change to the FAB today, but Google Calendar in theory could remove the floating options. Jumping straight to the creation page would greatly simplify this UI. Google Tasks already offers a dedicated app after all.

This event-task UI is rolled out with version 2024.07.0-608174112 of Google Calendar for Android. Force stop the app to trigger this server-side update. We’re not seeing it on the iOS app yet, which just gained a pair of lockscreen widgets.

