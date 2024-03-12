Google Messages rolls out emoji reaction effects

Following Photomoji, animated emoji, and some Screen Effects, Reaction Effects are seeing wide availability in Google Messages for Android.

When you long-press on a message — SMS or RCS — and select thumbs up, “magic instantly unfolds as an animated trio of hands dances around the message bubble.” Google says this is “designed to add a dynamic twist to your chats.”

Reaction Effects are available with these 10 popular emoji characters, though two — 😡😠 — result in the same animation:

👍 — Thumbs Up

❤️ — Red Heart

😂 — Face with Tears of Joy

😮 — Face with Open Mouth

😡 — Enraged Face

👎 — Thumbs Down

💩 — Pile of Poo

🎉 — Party Popper

😠 — Angry Face

😢 — Crying Face

In recent weeks, Reaction Effects exited beta and is now available in the stable version of Google Messages.

Some have complained that there’s no way to specifically disable these reactions. While they only last a few seconds, it’s a valid complaint and a high-level expressive features setting in Google Messages would be a good idea.

This joins the wide availability of animated emoji, while Photomoji started broadly rolling out in late January. Screen Effects is also in stable, but only for two animations.

Yesterday, the Google Messages beta started rolling out Custom Bubbles. We’re still waiting for the audio recorder design with Voice Moods and Profiles.

