Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launches with huge display and $899 price

The Asus Zenfone lineup has held its entire reputation over the past few years on being the one good small phone that also had a good price tag. Well, that’s over, with Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra launching today with a big display and an even bigger price.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that hits 120Hz and 2,500 nits of brightness. It’s a solid panel, but drastically larger compared to the Zenfone 10. That device had a compact 5.92-inch display, leading to a very small phone overall.

The trade-off is that, at its core, the Ultra is effectively a reskinned Asus ROG Phone 8. It has the same specs and display and even mostly shares the same design. The only big differences come down to the finish and the software, with Zenfone 11 Ultra having a toned-down skin atop Android 14 and more colors.

Asus also claims that its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered flagship will have up to 26 hours of battery life from its 5,500 mAh battery which has 65W wired charging and 15W wireless. It should be quite the performer with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage alongside that flagship chipset, too.

Rounding out the spec sheet you’ll find a 50MP primary camera, 32MP 3x telephoto camera, and 13MP ultrawide. The whole device is IP68 water/dust resistant, and it comes with a free case in the box. In the US, the device supports AT&T and T-Mobile networks and has dual-SIM dual standby for using two phone numbers at once.

In the US, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will run $899. That’s well up from the $699 price of the Zenfone 10, but still undercuts some other devices like Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can save a bit by using Rakuten when pre-ordering from Asus’ store. The Zenfone 11 Ultra ships in April.

Are you interested in the Zenfone 11 Ultra? Let us know in the comments!

