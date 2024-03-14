Save on Google Nest Cams from $80, Galaxy S23 FE at $550, and more in today’s best deals

You can save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams starting from $80 in all of today’s best deals. Those best prices since Black Friday come joined by the first chance to save in months on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE. It makes the affordable handset even more so at $550. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams

Amazon is rolling out a spring sale on all of Google’s latest smart Nest Cams. Offering the best prices we’ve seen since back over Black Friday last year, you’ll find five different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup. Pricing starts at $80 and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and more.

Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

First discount in months makes Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE even more affordable

If you’re looking for something a bit more mid-range than the newest Samsung smartphones, its Galaxy S23 FE is certainly worth a closer look. It arrives on Amazon with a discount down to $550. This is only $50 off the usual $600 price tag, but it’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. So if you missed out on Black Friday pricing, you can now score the third-best discount to date and the lowest offer in months. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23 – Samsung’s now previous-generation flagship. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There are 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs for 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook drops to $349

Best Buy is now offering the second-generation Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349 shipped. Today’s offer discounts the newer model that was just refreshed last year from its usual $499 going rate. It’s $150 off and down to a new all-time low. This is also $20 under our previous mention from last fall, too. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

Now refreshed with some added performance, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design just like before. Now this time around, everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM – all notable improvements over the original model. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation.

