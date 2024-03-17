 Skip to main content

Google Drive website is getting a dark theme

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 17 2024 - 4:45 am PT
2 Comments

On the web, only a few Google apps and services offer a night mode. Google Drive is now the latest to introduce a dark theme. 

Once available, you’ll be prompted by “New! Dark mode” to “Continue to enjoy Drive in the dark.” Afterwards, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner > Settings > General > Appearance. It does not automatically follow your device theme.

It joins other preferences for Start page (Home or My Drive) and Density (Comfortable, Cozy, Compact). 

The dark theme is pretty straightforward and only applies to the file view. Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc. are unchanged. The background (sidebar, search bar, etc.) is lighter and somewhat gray, while the inner container is darker/blacker.

Google Keep and Chat also offer dark themes, while Gmail offers something similar, but it does not apply to the actual contents of an email. Beyond Workspace, there’s Google Search and YouTube. Compared to mobile, the availability of night-friendly looks is rather limited. 

We’re only seeing this dark theme in Google Drive for one of our accounts today. It is not yet widely rolled out, and hopefully Google will continue to update all Workspace apps in this manner.

More on Google Drive:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com