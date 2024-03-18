 Skip to main content

Play Books is one of the last Google apps to get a Material You redesign [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 18 2024 - 6:32 pm PT
6 Comments
Google Play Books new logo

Google is finally rolling out a straightforward Material You redesign of Play Books for Android. It follows the new icon introduced last year, with the app rarely seeing updates.

Version 3/18: This update is now widely rolling out via the Play Store almost a month later. It’s the same version as before and there’s a small dark theme bug with the top tabs in your Library.

Original 2/20: While the app received an interactive Material You widget in 2022, the rest of Play Books was stuck with a Google Material Theme. 

Old vs. new

Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You

The Material You redesign starts with a pill-shaped search bar, though the account menu was updated a long time ago. Then there’s the tall Material You bottom with a pill-shaped tab indicator. The height matches Google Home, Photos, and even Tasks, but not others: Play Store or Gmail. Google also updated the navigation rail, which was added last year, on Android tablets and foldables to the Material 3 style.

In the Library tab, you’ll notice how the carousels go from pills to rounded rectangles, while various standalone buttons in the app go the opposite direction. There’s a dark theme mismatch for the Your books/Shelves/Series/Upcoming tab background.

The Wishlist and Shop tab have been similarly modernized, though there are no changes in the reading view or settings.

Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You

Play Books is just using the default blue accent with no Dynamic Color, even though the account menu is properly themed. 

Version 2024.2.9.0 of Google Play Books is rolling out now via the Play Store

Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You
Play Books Material You

Other redesigns from active, consumer-facing Google apps that we’re still waiting for include Authenticator, Classroom, and Play Games. 

Meanwhile, Google Search has its own design language and even abandoned a Material 3 bottom bar. We don’t expect Google Fit to get any more meaningful updates.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Play Books

Google Play Books
Material Design

Material Design
Material You

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com