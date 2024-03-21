 Skip to main content

Google Keeps preps floating bottom bar [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 21 2024 - 12:01 am PT
Earlier this year, Google Chat introduced a floating bottom bar, and Google Keep for Android is following suit. 

When Google Keep got its Material You redesign in 2021, the primary change — besides Dynamic Color — to the bottom portion of the app was the floating action button switching from a circle to a square with rounded corners. (To my eye, the cutout for the FAB wasn’t very inline with Material 3. Look at how Google Tasks was updated.)

Google Keep is now readying a floating bottom bar (via TheSpAndroid). Enabled with version 5.24.x, this pill-shaped container has an oblong button for creating a new note at the center. This is flanked by New list and New drawing, which uses a new icon.

Google has removed New audio note and New photo note, though you should still be able to attach both when inside a note. 

Google Keep floating bottom bar
Google Keep floating bottom bar
Google Keep floating bottom bar

This pill is themed by Dynamic Color with an inner button that is darker. Visually, it takes up much less space than the current interface, thus letting you see an extra line or so of content. Compared to the bar in Google Chat, it doesn’t span the entire width of your screen, so the impact is much more noticeable.

Google is clearly going in this design direction, though it has yet to codify the new component.

