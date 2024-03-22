Google is removing third-party apps and clock faces from all Fitbit watches in the EU

Google has announced that, in a few months, third-party apps and watch faces will be removed from all Fitbit smartwatches used in the European Union.

In a support page update, Google has revealed plans to shut down all third-party apps and clock faces from existing Fitbit devices available in the EU. This will take effect sometime in June 2024.

The Fitbit App Gallery will be purging third-party apps and clock faces for users in the European Economic Area. This will disable the ability to download and install new apps or clock faces, but it’s unclear if users will also be unable to use apps and faces they’ve already installed on their devices.

Google says that “regulatory requirements” have led to this decision, presumably referring to the EU’s Digital Markets Act or other recent legislation. The precise reason isn’t mentioned by Google.

The company explains:

Following a careful assessment of the impact of new regulatory requirements, we have made the decision to remove third-party apps and clocks from the Fitbit app gallery for users in the European Economic Area in June 2024. You can continue to download and install third-party apps until that date. Afterwards, you’ll have access to a selection of Fitbit and Google apps. Users in other countries will not be impacted.

Affected Fitbit devices include:

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit trackers appear not to be affected, and this also does not affect the Google Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2.

Google says that Fitbit and Google apps will continue to be available but, notably, Google apps are mostly exclusive to Sense 2 and Versa 4.

Prior to this, Google had already changed how apps and clocks worked on Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, with both smartwatches losing third-party apps entirely from launch, but having retained third-party clock faces.

Thanks Uli!

More on Fitbit:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram