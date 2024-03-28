MLB Opening Day 2024 on YouTube TV: Without MLB Network, what games can you watch?

Back in 2023, YouTube TV lost its deal with MLB Network which has led to frustration when it comes to streaming MLB games via the platform. As Opening Day 2024 is now upon us, here’s a quick overview of the situation streaming Major League Baseball on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV doesn’t have MLB Network or MLB.TV

As of March 2024, YouTube hasn’t managed to restore its deal with MLB Network or MLB.TV, leaving baseball fans unable to access that content via YouTube TV. YouTube previously said that it was “unable to reach an agreement” to keep the content up. As of last March, YouTube said it was still trying to reach an agreement, but we haven’t heard any updates in the year since.

Where can I watch MLB games on YouTube TV?

So, here’s the good news and the bad news. Yes, you can still watch MLB games on YouTube TV. You just won’t be able to get all of them.

MLB games are typically broadcast on either regional sports networks or through national broadcasts, such as on ESPN. So, on YouTube TV, you’ll just need to know which channel is broadcasting your games.

For Opening Day 2024 (March 28), the only nationally broadcast game on YouTube TV will be the Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers which will be on ESPN at 7:05pm ET. Beyond that, other games being broadcast will depend on what regional sports networks are available in your area. Fox handles many of these, but YouTube TV lost a lot of these back in 2020. In the New York area, YES and SNY, home of Yankees and Mets games, respectively, have also been lost for YouTube subscribers.

So, right now, it’s a little bleak.

Games broadcast on ESPN, TNT, and TBS are the best bets for catching games on the service.

Can I still stream MLB Network?

Outside of YouTube TV, though, there are still some good options for streaming MLB games and MLB Network.

Sling and Fubo both offer MLB Network, for instance, as well as regional Fox Sports channels. To get the full package on Sling, you’ll want the Orange + Blue + Sports Extra package. That runs $70/month. On Fubo, packages with MLB Network start at $79.99/month.

Alternatively, you can also just subscribe to MLB.TV separately.

