Gemini now supports Android 10, expanding to older devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 25 2024 - 12:10 pm PT
3 Comments

Google brought its AI experience Gemini to Android devices earlier this year, but it only launched with support for Android 12 and higher. Now, Google has quietly expanded Gemini to support Android 10 and Android 11 as well.

Rolling out now via the latest app updates, Gemini can now be installed on Android 10 and higher, moving the minimum requirement down from Android 12. The AI assistant can still replace Google Assistant on these older devices.

When Google originally announced Gemini for Android earlier this year, the company noted that the app would only be available to devices running Android 12 and newer. App updates in the time since have all been requiring 12 as the minimum-supported version.

The latest version of Gemini for Android, v1.0.626720042, now supports back to Android 10, and the app is installable via the Play Store on devices running the older version.

This change was noted by Sumanta Das on Twitter/X and highlighted by Artem Russakovskii.

We’ve since confirmed the added support on a Google Pixel running Android 10 where, after updating the Google app and Play Services, the experience perfectly mirrored that of running Gemini on a newer device.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

