Google Pay transaction screen adds ‘Open Wallet’ shortcut 

Following the recently rolled out verification change that requires more frequent authentication, Google Pay on Android has been tweaked with an “Open Wallet” shortcut.

When you use Google Pay, there’s a new “Open Wallet” shortcut at the bottom of your screen just above the system gesture navigation bar.

Previously, this tap-to-pay interface just showed the credit/debit card and the Google Pay logo above it (or the seasonal animation).

The shortcut could be useful for quickly accessing past transaction totals and where they occurred.

For comparison, Apple Pay upon double-click shows the default payment up top and the rest of your stored cards below for quick access and switching as needed. It’s pretty useful for getting to your passes, and serves as a system-wide hardware shortcut to the Wallet app. Google Wallet makes use of a lockscreen shortcut or Quick Settings Tile, with a previous iteration putting your “Cards & Passes” on the power menu (Android 11).

