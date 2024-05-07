Google app on Android adds share button for Search results

On occasion, you might only search for a website so that you can get the URL to reshare it. The Google app on Android now has a Share button for results in Search.

On desktop web, you can just right-click on a URL to copy. Google Search appends google.com/url?sa=… when you try to do that in a mobile browser.

In the Google app on Android, there’s no long-press equivalent. As such, you have to first load that link in order to share it using the button (system sheet) in the app bar, or open the overflow menu for “Copy link.”

Artem Russakovskii today spotted how the “About this result” page accessible from the three-dot button now has a Share button alongside Save, Remove result, and Feedback.

This Share button already exists on the web, with a somewhat dated UI, but should be new to the Google app on Android. It immediately opens the system Share sheet to quickly copy that link, Direct Share, or send to an app.

This is a pretty nice usability tweak and is widely rolled out today.

More on Google Search: