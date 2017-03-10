Best Android phones you can buy [March 2017]

Looking for a new smartphone? There are dozens upon dozens of great options on the market today, but finding the best of the best can be a bit difficult. We’ve seen some great launches through the year and more should be coming soon too, so let’s take a look at the best Android smartphones you can buy as of March 2017.

NEW FOR MARCH:

LG G6 (Coming Soon)

One of the more impressive debuts to come out of MWC 2017 was the LG G6 ─ the company’s new ‘bezel-light’ flagship for the year. After the failure that was the LG G5, the company needs a win, and it might just have that in the G6.

Packed inside of the LG G6 is a Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, wireless charging, USB-C, Android Nougat, Google Assistant, and a 3,300 mAh battery. However, the biggest story here is what you can actually see. First of all, the LG G6 has super thin bezels on all sides, allowing that 5.7-inch display to fit into the footprint of a phone with a much smaller display. Then, there’s the removal of the modular components, making room for IP68 protection against dust and water.

The LG G6 looks like a very promising device and based on our first impressions, it’s currently the phone to beat this year. Pricing details are unknown for now, but we’ll be learning more in the coming weeks as the phone is rumored to launch this month.

BlackBerry KeyOne (Coming Soon)

Another big announcement at MWC 2017 was the full reveal of the BlackBerry KeyOne ─ the device formerly known as “Mercury.” After being teased to great reception at CES 2017, TCL and BlackBerry officially announced the device on stage at MWC, confirming the details we didn’t already know, including a release date and price.

The KeyOne runs on top of a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and has a 4.5-inch display. That sounds small, but it’s due to the fact that the device has a full physical keyboard up front just like the BlackBerry’s of old.

Obviously, this isn’t a phone for everyone, especially at a price of $549. However, for those who are interested, the KeyOne launches “as early as” April. Pre-orders are open now.

Huawei P10/P10 Plus (Coming Soon)

MWC 2017 also saw the early debut of Huawei flagship P Series device for 2017 ─ the Huawei P10. The P10 isn’t a massive departure from 2016’s P9, but it still brings some welcome enhancements.

First, the P10 has picked up the same great Leica dual-camera system from the Mate 9, and has also brought several new color options to the table, as well as a new, unique metal build. Further, the P10 offers EMUI 5.1 and a new front-facing fingerprint sensor that can double as navigation buttons.

The P10 runs on top of the Kirin 960 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,200 mAh battery with Nougat and a 5.1-inch 1080p display. The P10 Plus, on the other hand, brings 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a much bigger 3,750mAh battery, under a 5.5-inch QHD display. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details just yet on what the P10 and P10 Plus will cost. We do know, though, that Huawei will debut the phone starting in March, but it won’t be coming to the US.

HTC U Ultra

Earlier this year HTC announced two new smartphones, one of which being the flagship-caliber HTC U Ultra. With an impressive glass-on-glass design, a 5.7-inch QHD display, and top-of-line specs, it looks like a solid buy going into 2017.

The HTC U Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and packs a 3,000 mAh battery. It also offers Android Nougat out of the box with HTC’s custom skin on board. The U Ultra also comes in Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink, Ice White, and Sapphire Blue.

For many, it could prove a good middle ground between the LG V20 and Galaxy Note 7, but at $750, it isn’t the easiest pill to swallow. The device is available for purchase from HTC’s website and starts shipping March 10th.

FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR:

Google Pixel/Pixel XL

When talking about the best Android phones, there’s no way to avoid talking about the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. These two smartphones, designed by Google from the ground up, show off the best that the company has to offer, and it’s impressive. While not perfect, Google’s efforts with the Pixel show just how good Android can be, both in terms of stability, performance, and the overall experience.

The Pixel packs top-tier specs including the Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32 or 128GB of storage, and the breathtaking 12.3MP camera on the back. Google’s services are pre-loaded out of the box, the latest version of Android is pushed immediately, and Google Assistant is showcased front and center. Other perks include the 24/7 support, unlimited full resolution photo and video backups, and support for Google’s all new Daydream VR experience.

Pricing for the Pixel starts at $649 for the 5-inch variant and $769 for the larger 5.5-inch Pixel XL. Add $100 to either for the 128GB storage tier. Monthly financing is available both through the Google Store and Verizon Wireless.

Huawei Mate 9 (US Release)

As expected, Huawei launched the Mate 9 in the US market at CES 2017 for the pretty reasonable price of $599. Packed inside of its gorgeous aluminum design, the Mate 9 has Huawei’s in-house Kirin 960 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a dual-camera system, a 5.9-inch 1080p display, and Android Nougat. Alongside Google’s latest OS, Huawei has also included the latest version of its EMUI software skin, and it’s finally pretty good.

The Mate 9 will also be updated in the coming weeks to include Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant in place of the Pixel-locked Google Assistant. We’ll be revisiting the device soon, but in the meantime, you can read our full review here and buy the phone from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Jet.com, or Newegg for $599 unlocked. It works on any GSM carrier including T-Mobile and AT&T.

LG V20

If you want a big, feature-rich phone that doesn’t explode, the LG V20 might be your best bet. Packing a 5.7-inch Quad HD IPS display, Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,200 mAh removable battery, the V20 is a power user’s phone without question. This is only emphasized with the dual-camera system on the back which can take standard and wide-angle pictures as well as bringing enhanced stabilization in video. Entertainment only gets better with the built-in 32-bit HiFi DAC which makes listening to music a joy.

The LG V20 is one of the best smartphones we’ve used this year, but the most surprising thing about it is the price. While a similar option from Samsung, Apple, or Google could cost you well upwards of $800, the V20 averages out at about $770. Pricing varies by carrier, landing at $672 on Verizon at its lowest point and $830 on AT&T and its highest. Monthly pricing across all major carriers lands at around $28 a month and the phone is available via Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Sprint. You can also pick it up unlocked. We’ve also seen some pretty spectacular deals on the phone, cutting the price by hundreds.

OnePlus 3T

Announced toward the end of 2016, the OnePlus 3T is the successor to the OnePlus 3, although it’s really just a slight refresh. Compared to the OnePlus 3 the 3T brings the updated Snapdragon 821 chipset, a larger 3,400 mAh battery, a new color variant, and an updated 16MP front facing camera sensor.

Aside from that, the OnePlus 3T is the same as the OnePlus 3, bringing Dash Charge fast charging, a 5.5-inch 1080p Optic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and USB-C — all wrapped up in that aluminum chassis. Starting at $439, it’s slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 3 was, but not without reason. The phone is available now from OnePlus’ website.

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

Samsung also launched a pair of impressive Android flagships last year, and despite their age, they’re still some of the best options on the market today. The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge offer Quad HD SuperAMOLED displays at 5.1-inches and 5.5-inches respectively. The larger Edge variant also brings dual-curved edges on either side.

Under the hood, both devices pack the Snapdragon 820 chipset in the US, and one from Samsung in international regions. The smaller Galaxy S7 packs a 3,000 mAh battery where the S7 Edge brings a 3,600 mAh battery. Both bring fast charging, wireless charging, and fast wireless charging along with the Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, IP68 water resistance, and fingerprint sensors. The 12MP camera on the rear is also nothing short of impressive and the glass/metal bodies scream premium.

Pricing varies depending on carrier and outlet, but you can get these phones from pretty much anywhere between $500 and $700 depending on the model.

Moto Z/Moto Z Force

From Motorola/Lenovo, one, or rather two, of the best options you can pick up come in the form of the Moto Z and the Moto Z Force. Both devices pack 5.5-inch AMOLED displays, the Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Motorola’s thin software layer on top of Android.

The Moto Z brings a 2,600 mAh battery, 13MP camera, and comes in at just 5.2mm thin. The Moto Z Force, on the other hand, brings a 3,500 mAh battery, 21MP rear camera, and is 7mm thin. It also brings a ‘ShatterShield’ display which won’t break. Unfortunately, that model is exclusive to Verizon Wireless.

Both devices run on top of Android Nougat, and lack headphone jacks. However, they do include USB-C adapters in the box. That port also includes Turbo Charging which promises up to 15 hours of power with a 15-minute charge. Both are also compatible with Google’s Daydream VR platform. The big story, though, is without a doubt the compatibility with Moto Mods, a method of expanding the phone’s capabilities with modules such as battery packs, speakers, and even a camera.

The Moto Z Force is available on Verizon Wireless as is the Moto Z, but the latter is also available unlocked through outlets like Amazon.

ZTE Axon 7

If you want a flagship experience, but at a slightly lower price point, the ZTE Axon 7 is an option worth considering. Starting at just $399, the Axon 7 packs a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, all-metal design, front facing speakers, and premium specifications including the top of the line Snapdragon 820 chipset. It also packs an insane 6GB of RAM and support for Google Daydream, all while running on top of Android Nougat.

The ZTE Axon 7 is available for purchase from ZTE, Amazon, and many other retailers around the web for $399 unlocked for use on GSM carriers.