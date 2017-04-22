This week’s top stories: Manually update to Android Wear 2.0, Galaxy Note 8 rumors, Nexus 6P battery issues, & more

In this week’s top stories: Our look at how to update your Android Wear watch to Android Wear 2.0 manually, Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have a dual-camera design, and Google is being sued over battery issues with the Nexus 6P.

We kick things off this week with our look at how to update your Android Wear watch to Android Wear 2.0, although the number of watches that you can currently do this with is limited. Compatible watches include LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, Nixon Mission, and the New Balance RunIQ.

Renowned analyst KGI says that the Galaxy Note 8 to feature dual-camera design w/ 3x zoom, and that the Galaxy S8 is selling better than expected. And it turn out Google and Huawei are officially — and finally — being sued over battery issues on the Nexus 6P

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Apps |

This week’s top videos |

