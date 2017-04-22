This week’s top stories: Manually update to Android Wear 2.0, Galaxy Note 8 rumors, Nexus 6P battery issues, & more
In this week’s top stories: Our look at how to update your Android Wear watch to Android Wear 2.0 manually, Galaxy Note 8 rumored to have a dual-camera design, and Google is being sued over battery issues with the Nexus 6P.
We kick things off this week with our look at how to update your Android Wear watch to Android Wear 2.0, although the number of watches that you can currently do this with is limited. Compatible watches include LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, Nixon Mission, and the New Balance RunIQ.
Renowned analyst KGI says that the Galaxy Note 8 to feature dual-camera design w/ 3x zoom, and that the Galaxy S8 is selling better than expected. And it turn out Google and Huawei are officially — and finally — being sued over battery issues on the Nexus 6P
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- How to update your smartwatch to Android Wear 2.0 manually using OTA downloads
- KGI: Galaxy Note 8 to feature dual-camera design w/ 3x zoom, Galaxy S8 selling better than expected
- Google and Huawei are officially being sued over battery issues on the Nexus 6P
- Are you picking up the Galaxy S8/S8+ or are you waiting for the Note 8 (or something else)? [Poll]
- Developers now have access to Google Assistant’s speech recognition tech
- A beta build of Android Nougat is now available for the Android TV-powered Xiaomi Mi Box
- Stable version of Android 7.1.2 rolling out to Google Pixel, Pixel XL devices in Beta Program
- Comment: The Samsung Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor is infuriating in more ways than one
- HTC’s upcoming ‘U’ flagship will be called the HTC U 11, 5 colors available at launch
- HTC U ‘Ocean’ leaks in first photo, tipped to have IP57 water resistance, no headphone jack
- Purported benchmark reveals specs for Andy Rubin’s bezel-less Essential smartphone
Apps |
- Chrome 58 for Android allows full screen web apps, tweaks History & Autofill settings
- Apex Launcher is coming back next month with Nougat features and more in tow
- Chrome 58 rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux, Touch Bar support not yet available
- Google Voice’s spam call filtering is now on par with the Phone app on Pixel/Nexus
- Google Earth revamp ditches desktop app for web, adds Voyager tours, random locations
- How to change your homescreen launcher on the Samsung Galaxy S8