Latest Google Maps update shows you exactly where to turn using Street View images

Navigating an unfamiliar city can be difficult, and it can be easy miss a turn even when using apps like Google Maps. An update rolling out today to Google Maps is making it even easier to arrive smoothly at your destination by allowing users to see exactly where to turn and what lane to be in using Street View images…

First noticed by Android Police, version 9.52.2 of Google Maps introduces several design tweaks including the addition of the Street View images.

The biggest downside of this new feature is the fact that it isn’t available when you’re using navigation. Street View images only appear after you’ve inputted your destination and before you tap on start. At the bottom of the screen, you can select route info which will populate a list of step-by-step directions accompanied by small image thumbnails.

Only by clicking on the thumbnail will the full-sized Street View image appear. While this can be helpful before you start your trip, it would be more useful if the picture popped up right before you had to make a turn so that you could see exactly where you needed to be heading.

Also in this update is a small change to the bottom navigation bar. This change makes the section slightly larger than the outgoing design, but it does make everything a little more intuitive for users. For example, instead of assuming that someone knows that swiping up offered additional options, Google has now labeled a button as “More info.”

The latest version of Google Maps is rolling out now on the Google Play Store. If you don’t want to wait for it to hit your device, you can download the APK for version 9.52.2 from APKMirror. Make sure to read our guide on manually installing APKs if you need any help.