Latest leak clarifies and reveals new specs for upcoming Moto X4

Project Fi revealed last week that a mid-tier device was soon coming to Google’s MVNO service. In line with our previous reporting, the Moto X4 was quickly leaked as the phone in question. The latest rumors today offer new specs about the Lenovo device that contradict earlier ones.

According to VentureBeat, the Moto X4 will use an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable via a microSD card slot. Meanwhile, the battery is reportedly rated at only 3,000 mAh. This is in contrast to an earlier 3,800 mAh and Snapdragon 660 rumor.

Meanwhile, the first specs of the dual-camera setup have leaked, revealing a 12 and 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel sensor up front.

Other specs — IP68 dust/water protection and front-facing fingerprint sensor — in today’s VentureBeat report line up with the earlier rumors. The publication is again citing a fourth quarter launch and adds that it will be released “in time for the holiday shopping season.”

Our reporting in April noted such a device with Project Fi support was in the pipeline for this year. The “mid-tier price” confirmed by last week’s tweet is in line with a $300-$400 price point that we are hearing for the Moto X4.

