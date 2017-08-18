Galaxy Note 8: Hands-on photos reveal our clearest look yet at the phone [Gallery]

Samsung’s upcoming Note 8 flagship has been leaking left and right leading up to its official announcement on August 23. Following the first-ever hands-on photos of the phone that popped up a little over a week ago, we now have even more that provide us with our best look yet at the device.

A user on Weibo shared these latest hands-on photos, and although they don’t reveal anything we haven’t already seen for the phone, they are noticeably clearer than the pictures we previously reported on.

The majority of the uploaded photos focus on showing off every side of the Note 8’s glass body. We can see that the top of the phone will be home to a microphone and SIM/microSD card slot, the left is where you’ll find the volume rocker and what’s likely a Bixby button, and the right side is where the power/lock button lives.

These photos also provide a clearer look at the back of the Note 8 and its 12MP dual-camera system and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although it could just be the way that the light is hitting the glass back of the Note 8, it appears that the fingerprint scanner is recessed slightly more into the body to provide for easier use than the one found on the Galaxy S8/S8+. We’d obviously prefer a fingerprint sensor mounted underneath the display, but if previous reports are accurate, we can look forward to that with 2018’s Note 9.

Lastly, one of the other photos shows the Note 8 with its 6.3-inch Super AMOLED 2960 x 1440 display powered on. Samsung’s Infinity Display looks to be in full-force here, and it looks just as impressive here as it does on the S8.

Samsung’s Note 8 is certainly shaping up to be quite the looker, and thankfully the phone is expected to be just as impressive on the inside. The Note 8 should come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, IP68 dust and water resistance, USB Type-C, and a 3,300 mAh battery that should provide enough juice for at least one day without having any explosive results like last year’s Note 7.

Following the announcement of the Note 8 on August 23, pre-orders are expected to go live that day with the chance of immediate sales coming as soon as August 24. We currently don’t have any word on exact pricing, but are expecting Samsung to release the Note 8 in Midnight Black (pictured here), Maple Gold, and Deep Sea Blue.

