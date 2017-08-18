Lenovo sold 3 million Moto Z phones in the past year amidst continued growth outside of China

Under its Lenovo ownership, Motorola is a very different company than the one we all knew and loved a few years back. The company is now releasing more phone models than ever before, and while this is something I’ve previously been critical of, it does appear to be part of a bigger strategy that is helping the company’s sales figures.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Lenovo recently published an update on its company-wide sales figures, and focusing on its mobile operations, both Moto and Lenovo-branded smartphones saw respectable growth outside of the Chinese market with a 7.6-percent increase compared to this time last year (total revenue of $1.7 billion USD).

Of these mobile sales, Lenovo says that it shipped 3 million Moto Z handsets during the series’ first twelve months of existence. The majority of theses sales likely came from the first-gen Moto Z and Moto Z Force, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact the Moto Z2 Force has on Lenovo’s sales figures with it being the first Moto Z device to be launched on all major carriers in the United States.

In addition to this, Lenovo also announced that it shipped a total of 11 million smartphones between April and June of 2017. According to Lenovo, these numbers have resulted in the company seeing a year-over-year increase of 12.3% for total smartphone sales thanks to increased interest in Lenovo and Moto devices in both Western Europe and Latin America.

Although these numbers are encouraging for Lenovo’s future in the mobile landscape, the company still has quite a ways to go before it’s on the same playing field as the industry’s top dogs. For comparison, Huawei has shipped more than 38 million devices in Q2 of 2017 and Samsung has shipped 79 million.

In addition to Lenovo-branded smartphones in other parts of the globe, we’ve seen tons of Moto handsets in the US throughout 2017 — including the Moto G5 Plus, Moto E4, Moto Z2 Play, and plenty more. This onslaught of devices might be helping Motorola at the moment for higher sales figures, but whether or not this will continue to be the case going forward remains to be seen.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: