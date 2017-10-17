TicHome Mini, the first portable Assistant speaker, is available now, $79 for a limited time

Before the announcement of the Google Home Mini, we got our eyes on the TicHome Mini. This small speaker has Google Assistant built-in and runs on a battery, allowing it to be carried and used around your house. After an extremely long wait, Mobvoi is finally opening up pre-orders starting today. What’s better is that if you pre-order the TicHome Mini right now, you’ll save a few dollars…

Google Assistant is being baked into all sorts of household appliances, but the TicHome Mini is the first portable speaker with the virtual assistant built-in. Featuring IPX6 water resistance, Mobvoi states that you can literally take the portable speaker anywhere, including into your shower.

But what about sound quality? This is what Ben had to say in his hands-on:

What impressed me right away with the TicHome Mini was the built-in speaker. While it does face the rear, it’s both loud, clear, and has surprisingly full sound. It doesn’t really compare to what you’ll find in the Google Home, but it definitely blows away the Echo Dot.

According to Mobvoi, the smart speaker does have a 2,600mAh battery which is capable of up to six hours of standby time when connected to Wi-Fi. This will still require daily charging but is much more versatile than the Home Mini or Echo Dot.

You can pre-order the TicHome Mini from Mobvoi’s website for $79 starting today. When it officially becomes available, the TicHome Mini will retail for $99, keeping to the company’s promise to be under $100. It is available in black, white, teal, and pink and has something the company calls TapConnect, allowing users to quickly pair the speaker with their NFC-enabled smartphones and play music wirelessly.

Stay tuned, we’ll have a full review very soon.

