For years now, a Sprint and Google Voice collaboration has allowed customers to use their Sprint number for Google Voice or vice-versa. Unfortunately, due to an upgrade to Sprint’s network, this integration will no longer work after June 1. Here’s how to disconnect the two services before the planned shutoff date…

How to disable Google Voice’s Sprint integration

Google Voice Legacy Mode Disable Sprint Integration

Google Voice Legacy Mode

First, you’re going to need to head to Google Voice’s website and enter the legacy build of the service. You can find this option after visiting voice.google.com and clicking on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner of the interface. Near the bottom of the list, you should see a Legacy Google Voice button.

Disable Sprint Integration

Next, click on the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen and select Settings. Immediately, you should be taken to the Phones tab. Here, locate the phone number associated with your Sprint account and select the Disable Sprint integration link.

Once done, your phone’s outgoing calls and texts will be made through Sprint’s services and your Sprint phone number.

As Sprint notes in its email to affected customers, you can download the Google Voice app for free from the Play Store to still use the service on your phone. Additionally, if you blocked any phone numbers through Voice, you will have to open the MySprint app and re-block those numbers.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

