Sprint and Google killing legacy Google Voice integration on June 1st

When Google Voice relaunched in 2017, it retained several legacy features like continued access to the old interface and settings page, as well as Sprint integration. That latter functionality is finally being deprecated, with Google alerting existing customers of their options today.

Nintendo Switch

Google Voice with Sprint allowed customers of the carrier to access all the features of the service without having to change or port their number. This support — which includes call forwarding, voicemail transcription, and spam detection — is coming to an end “due to upcoming upgrades to Sprint’s network.”

This change affects any Sprint customers who use their Sprint number as their Google Voice number, or any Google Voice users who use their Google Voice number on their Sprint phone through Sprint’s built-in Google Voice integration features.

To determine whether you’re a user of the integration, Google directs users to the legacy Voice settings page (in the navigation drawer on the web) where there will be a Sprint icon if enabled.

As part of this depreciation on June 1, 2018, all outgoing calls and texts will be made through Sprint’s network. All new messages, calls, and voicemails sent from your Sprint phone will not be stored in Google Voice. Meanwhile, those who used a Sprint number as their Voice number can either get a new one or port their existing one to the Google service.

Google also suggests that users disable the integration before the cutoff date, along with other settings to replicate functionality on Sprint. The relevant portion of the message to users is below, or check out our full guide on what you need to do:

What changes on June 1, 2018 if you are using Google Voice with Sprint integration?

All outgoing calls (including international calls) and texts will be made through Sprint at Sprint’s calling and texting rates, if applicable.

All new messages, calls, and voicemails sent from your Sprint phone will not be stored in Google Voice. You will still be able to see your messages, voicemail, and call history from before June 1, 2018 in Google Voice on your Sprint device. You can also export this data from your Google Voice account at takeout.google.com.

in Google Voice on your Sprint device. You can also export this data from your Google Voice account at takeout.google.com. You won’t be able to use Google Voice-enabled capabilities such as call forwarding, voicemail transcription, spam detection, and other Google Voice features. These capabilities can be enabled from your Sprint device. Click here for more information on these features and how to enable from your Sprint device.

What you should do by June 1, 2018?

Disable the Google Voice with Sprint integration by following these steps: Navigate to the “Phones” tab in the legacy Google Voice settings Identify the phone number using the Sprint integration in the list Select “Disable Sprint integration” link

If you blocked any phone numbers in Google Voice, you need to re-block those phone numbers in MySprint or on your device.

You can install the Google Voice app on your mobile devices to continue using the Google Voice service.

What else can you do?

If you used your Sprint number as your Google Voice number:

To continue to use Google Voice you will need to get a new Google Voice number from Google Voice.

To keep using Google Voice with your Sprint number, you can port your number to Google Voice. If you port your number to Google Voice, you’ll be able to use your existing number to make calls and send messages with the Google Voice apps. On Android phones, you can also set up your regular phone app to use your Google Voice number.

If you use your Google Voice number on your Sprint phone:

As of June 1, 2018 , calls you make from your Sprint phone will no longer show your Google Voice number as your phone’s caller ID.

, calls you make from your Sprint phone will no longer show your Google Voice number as your phone’s caller ID. To continue to use your Google Voice number for calls and messages, you’ll need to use the Google Voice app (Android, iOS). On Android phones, you can also set up your regular phone app to use your Google Voice number.

Thanks Augusto!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: