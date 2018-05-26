Google app 8.5 details ‘Continued Conversation’ for Home, Podcast UI tweaks, Read later shortcut [APK Insight]

The latest Google app beta continues work on adding features announced at I/O 2018. Version 8.5 details Google Home’s upcoming Continued Conversation feature and Assistant payments. Meanwhile, there is also progress towards new functionality like Read later and Collections.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Continued Conversation

At I/O 2018, Google detailed how users will no longer have to repeat the “Hey Google” hotword every time they have a query. Instead, Google Home will listen for a few seconds after providing a response so that you can ask follow-up questions. Privacy-wise, Google notes that “audio that your Assistant doesn’t respond to will be deleted” from your My Account log.

<string name=”assistant_settings_summer_time_mode_availability_clarification”>Continued Conversation is currently available for English (US). If you use Google Home devices not shown here, the person with the primary account on those devices may turn Continued Conversation on or off in their Assistant settings.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_summer_time_mode_availability_description”>You can change this for these Google Home devices</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_summer_time_mode_button_summary”>”Your devices microphone will reopen after every response to listen for follow-up questions. These will appear in My Activity as usual. Audio that your Assistant doesn’t respond to will be deleted from your Google Account.”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_summer_time_mode_button_title”>Continued Conversation</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_summer_time_mode_title”>Continued Conversation</string>

Strings in version 8.5 reveal that during development (from January) the feature was codenamed “Summer time mode” by Google. Additional lines detail how it will first launch in English (US) for the Google Home and that it will be an option that can be enabled/disabled at any time from settings.

Podcasts design tweaks

Google tweaked the app bar of the built-in Podcast homescreen to be stark white and flat like the rest of the interface. This design looks more modern, while the renamed “Edit your podcasts” screen for subscriptions uses the Google Sans font for the title.

Previous Current Current

Assistant Payments settings

Version 8.5 features several strings related to payments. At I/O, Google detailed how Assistant will soon let users better pay for things ordered online through Assistant on their phones. It could also be related to Assistant smart displays that are coming next month.

<string name=”settings_title”>Assistant payment settings</string <string name=”setup_summary_message”>You can always change this info in settings or during checkout</string> <string name=”setup_summary_title”>”You’re ready to go shopping”</string> <string name=”confirm_identity”>Confirm your identity before paying</string> <string name=”confirm_tos_info”>By continuing, you agree to the Payments on Googler Assistant Terms of Service.</string>

Read later shortcut in Chrome Custom Tabs

Meanwhile, the upcoming Read later feature that downloads pages for offline viewing will be easily accessible right from the Chrome Custom Tab menu of Search listings and Feed articles.

<string name=”custom_tabs_menu_item_read_later”>Read later</string> <string name=”delete_download”>Delete download</string>

Add to Collection screenshot shortcut

Earlier this year, Google rolled out an image editor for screenshots taken in Search results or the Feed. This bar will soon add a shortcut to add these screen captures to a Collection, the upcoming revamp to the current Saved feature.

<string name=”sharebear_chooser_pane_add_to_collection”>Add to Collection</string> <string name=”sharebear_chooser_pane_edit_content_description”>Edit image</string> <string name=”sharebear_chooser_pane_image_content_description”>Image thumbnail</string> <string name=”sharebear_chooser_pane_subtitle_with_collections”>Add to a Collection, Share or Edit your screenshot</string>

‘Your commute’ Assistant settings

Google might rename the current “Getting arround” preferences that determine whether users travel by car, public transport, walking, or biking to “Your Commute.”

<string name=”assistant_settings_commute_title_new”>Your commute</string>

