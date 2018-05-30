078: First solid Pixel 3 and 3 XL details, AR news, new Fi phones | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the first solid information on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, a couple of Google AR stories, and a handful of new phones coming to Google’s Project Fi carrier.
- Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL: Built by Foxconn, notch on XL, Verizon exclusive again, dual front cameras
- These Google Pixel 3 XL renders based on the sketchy screen protector leak are gorgeous
- Google expands Expeditions AR beyond schools, now available on Android and iOS
- Just a Line 2.0 adds real-time collaboration mode, iOS app for cross-platform AR drawing
- Project Fi adds Moto G6 today for $199, LG G7 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ next month
