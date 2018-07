Alphabet Scoop 018: Google Cloud Next 2018, Android P DP5, Galaxy Note 9 & Fortnite

This week we talk about enterprise stuff, Titan Security Key, and Material Theme tidbits from our time at Google Cloud Next, Android P Developer Preview 5, and Fortnite exclusive to Note 9.

Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

Hosts:

Links:

Feedback?

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!