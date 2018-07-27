Alphabet Scoop 018: Google Cloud Next 2018, Android P DP5, Galaxy Note 9 & Fortnite

This week we talk about enterprise stuff, Titan Security Key, and Material Theme tidbits from our time at Google Cloud Next, Android P Developer Preview 5, and Fortnite exclusive to Note 9.
- Google Material demo reel shows off revamped Gmail, Drive on mobile, Google Photos on web
- Google Docs adds Grammar Suggestions, Drive nears 1B users, & Smart Reply in Hangouts Chat
- Google’s Cloud AutoML enters beta w/ custom translation & natural language neural networks
- G Suite accounts with 2FA Security Keys have had ‘zero’ reported, detected hijackings
- Google unveils 2FA ‘Titan Security Key’ w/ custom firmware, coming to Google Store
- G Suite adds Google Voice for enterprise calling, standalone Drive Enterprise, Cloud Search
- Google Drive’s upcoming ‘Priority’ view features ‘Suggested’ files feed, user-made Workspaces w/ Material Theme for Android
- Gmail for Android’s Google Material Theme will add new features from web, density, more
- Hands-on: Titan Security Key brings custom firmware and Google’s brand to 2FA
- Android P Developer Preview 5 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2, final beta before launch
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 5 [Gallery]
- Source: Fortnite for Android will be exclusive to Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days, V-Bucks credits w/ pre-orders
- Hands-on: Motiv’s smart Ring is a subtle, all-day fitness tracker that now supports Android
