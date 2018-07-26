Source: Fortnite for Android will be exclusive to Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days, V-Bucks credits w/ pre-orders

Fortnite players everywhere are well aware that the popular game — which has been available on the App Store for quite a while now — has yet to hit Android. Now, we’ve learned a few tidbits about its imminent launch from a source familiar with the plan. The game will be available exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for 30 days and then arrive on other Android handsets shortly thereafter.

The launch of Fortnite on Android is going to come as a special promotion alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is set to be announced in just a couple weeks, our source says. Logic would suggest, then, that the game’s Play Store listing should pop up around the same time the Note 9 becomes publicly available.

The phone will be announced on August 9th, while the latest rumors suggest August 14th for the opening of pre-orders, and August 24th for public availability. So doing the quick math, if Fortnite is exclusive to the Note 9 for a month, late September (23rd?) seems to be the likely launch timeframe for the rest of the devices Epic Games decides can handle the battle royale game.

Yes, you’ll finally be able to play Fortnite on your non-Note 9 Android phone in late September.

Additionally, our source tells us that Samsung is planning even more Fortnite goodies for those who pre-order the Galaxy Note 9. Those particularly interested in Fortnite will also get $100-$150 worth of V-Bucks for in-game use. For those that aren’t all that interested in Fortnite, there will be an alternative to the V-Bucks: wireless AKG headphones presumably worth around the same amount.

The Galaxy Note 9 has more or less leaked in its entirety at this point. The device will feature a physical design that’s iterative at most over last year, with the back fingerprint sensor placement moved below the cameras. There will of course be upgraded internals, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, improved cameras, and also faster wireless charging.

