Alphabet Scoop 022: Pixel 3 (not XL) leak, IFA week, Wear OS design tweaks and sneak peeks

This week we talk about everything that’s happening at IFA, the first real-life leak of the smaller Pixel 3, a big Wear OS redesign, the Pixel Stand, and much more.
- First real-life photos of smaller Google Pixel 3 leak out, specs also confirmed [Gallery]
- Bloomberg: Google Pixel 3 to launch on October 9th at NYC event
- Google Pixel 3 XL gets a high-quality unboxing w/ accessories and #teampixel stickers [Video]
- Everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL so far
- Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL specs, explained: Everything we know so far
- Things we still don’t know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Price, colors, face security, more
- Google redesigns Wear OS w/ one swipe access to Fit, Assistant, revamped notifications
- Almost all Wear OS watches confirmed to get Google’s latest redesign, here’s who won’t get it
- Skagen Falster 2 goes official w/ NFC, heart rate monitor, ‘swimproof’ designDiesel Full Guard 2.5 is a massive Wear OS watch w/ 2-day battery
- [Update]Casio’s Pro Trek WSD-F30 gets slimmer, better battery life, and more outdoor features
- Google Assistant’s Ready-made and Custom Routines w/ scheduling rolling out globally
- Google Home gaining more visual Assistant responses on Chromecast-connected TVs
- Google Assistant’s new bilingual support can recognize & switch between two languages
