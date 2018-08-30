First real-life photos of smaller Google Pixel 3 leak out, specs also confirmed [Gallery]

The smaller Google Pixel 3 has managed to avoid the real-life photo leak treatment up to now, but the time has finally come. After months of extensive leaks of the larger Google Pixel 3 XL, the smaller model has now been leaked in the flesh.
What you see below is the non-XL Google Pixel 3 in black with its glass top-third, the same physical design of the larger model (sans the notch), and what is almost certainly a third-party launcher running on the device’s home screen.
The anonymous redditor with this phone in hand also seemingly ran 9to5Google’s own Dylan’s app Inware, which shows many of the phones specs — many of which we already knew. New specs confirmed here are the battery size, which is 2,915 mAh.
Other specs we’ve previously reported:
Display specs are also further confirmed and detailed in this leak, including the phone’s 5.5-inch display. According to these screenshots, it has an aspect ratio of 2:1, a resolution of 2160 x 1080, a pixel density of 440dpi, and a 60 Hz frame rate.
Many of the other specs were already well-known, including its Snapdragon 845 chip, Adreno 630 GPU, and 4GB RAM. Interestingly, while previous reports have said Verizon will be the exclusive carrier of the Pixel 3, the person behind this leak says it’s a testing device for another carrier.
