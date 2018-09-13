Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available today, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. This week, the service is revealing that it is adjusting its annoying download limit to let users store a lot more music for offline listening.

In the past, Spotify has limited users to downloading 3,333 different songs to their device at any given time. For the average user, that limit probably wasn’t too much of a bother, but it certainly annoyed “power-users.” Now, Spotify has confirmed to Rolling Stone that it has increased that limit by over 3x to a whopping 10,000 songs. That’s definitely a welcome change.

Along with that, Spotify has also increased the number of devices you can download to at once from 3 to 5. Since that number includes phones, computers, tablets, and anything else that can store tracks offline such as a smartwatch, that’s certainly a welcome change. With that increased device limit, this allows a single account to store up to 50,000 tracks offline between their various devices.

At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users. We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.

