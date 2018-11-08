OnePlus 6T supports Google Feed/Discover, but only on the T-Mobile version for now

The Google Feed (now Google Discover) may not be the Google Now we once knew and loved, but it’s still an excellent way to find web content directly from your homescreen. Several Android OEMs have adopted the Pixel’s left-most screen to access this feature, but OnePlus hasn’t. That is, until now, as OnePlus 6T Google Discover support is available, sort of.

The best gifts for Android users

Google rebranded the Feed to Discover back in September, but whatever you choose to call it, it’s never been available on the default launcher for OnePlus devices. Instead, that space has been occupied by the “Shelf” which has quick app shortcuts, weather and calendar info, as well as spots for custom widgets.

As noted by Android Police, though, OnePlus 6T Google Discover support is available. Simply going into the launcher settings on the device should show a section for “Left most screen” which contains an option to enable or disable the functionality. Under that, there’s also an option to replace the Shelf with Google Discover.

Interestingly, though, this option is only available on the T-Mobile variant of the phone at the moment. OnePlus, which oddly refers to Discover as “Google Now Minus One,” simply says that this is the only place that the feature is available at the moment, so there’s no indication if unlocked devices will get it.

For the time being, the only way to get OnePlus 6T Google Discover support on unlocked variants of the device is still to just download another launcher. Shame.

More on Google Discover:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: