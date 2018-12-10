Google Shopping Insights reveal most searched for tech, toys, & more for the holidays

Google Search is useful for finding results, but on the flip side, the number of users searching allow for clear trends to emerge. Google has compiled that data for the 2018 holiday shopping season and notes the top toys, books, and tech.

On the technology front, speakers of all ranges are particularly popular. “Wireless soundbars get lots of attention in December,” according to Google’s Shopping Insights tool. There is also “growing demand for waterproof, shower-ready Bluetooth speakers.”

The Sonos PLAYBAR is hugely popular among audio aficionados, while the Vizio SB3621N-E8 is piquing interest. We also see a growing demand for waterproof, shower-ready Bluetooth speakers, with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM making a big splash. As for headphones and headsets, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Jabra Elite 65t are in demand, with Under Armour’s Project Rock Sport On-Ear Headphones growing very fast.

Speaking of gadgets, high-tech toys are “drawing lots of attention,” especially those that double as learning and education tools.

While holiday favorites like dolls and LEGO kits remain popular, tech toys are drawing lots of attention—from the VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX to the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit, which teaches kids to code using a programmable magic wand.

The Shopping Insights graphs are similar to Google Trends, and show spikes in interest around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Data is also broken down by geography and location, as well as mobile and desktop searches. Users can change the geography, time range, shopping season, and device type.

Other categories analyzed by Google include:

